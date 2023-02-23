The New Zealand dollar remains in calm waters, with little reaction to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s rate hike or the FOMC minutes.
The RBNZ raised rates by a half-point on Wednesday, as the central bank remains aggressive in its battle to curb inflation. The move was in line with expectations and the New Zealand dollar moved higher but quickly pared those gains. The increase brings the cash rate to 4.75%, its highest level since 2009. With inflation running at a 7.2% clip, the RBNZ will have to keep raising rates until there is clear evidence that inflation has peaked.
There was a strong possibility that the RBNZ would deliver a second straight hike of 0.75%, but Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused massive damage, led the bank to opt for a more modest hike of 0.50%. RBNZ Governor Orr said that it was too early to assess the monetary policy implications of Gabrielle but Orr noted that the rebuilding efforts would add to inflationary pressures.
The rate statement was crystal clear with regard to future policy. The statement said although there are signs of inflation falling, the core rate and inflation expectations are too high and “monetary conditions need to tighten further” in order to bring inflation back down to the target of 1%-3%.
FOMC says more hikes needed
The FOMC minutes sounded a lot like the RBNZ statement, with Fed policy makers saying that there were signs that inflation had eased but more rate hikes were needed to lower inflation back to the 2% target. The minutes noted that the labour market remains robust, which is contributing to continuing upward pressures on wages and prices.” The Fed meeting took place before the blowout January employment report, and concerns over a hot labour market will be even more amplified.
An important takeaway from the minutes is that although the vote to hike by 0.25% was unanimous, two members (Bullard and Mester) saw a case for a 0.50% increase. The Fed has been consistent in its hawkish stance, and what has changed over the past few weeks is that market pricing is more aligned with the Fed, with the markets no longer projecting a rate cut late in the year. Still, market pricing could shift again if the next batch of key data weakens ahead of the March 22 meeting.
NZD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.6275 and 0.6357.
-
0.6162 and 0.6080 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses 0.6800 as risk-aversion leads the way
AUD/USD trades near an intraday low of 0.6780 as the dismal market mood undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency. A sharp decline in US indexes hints at continued risk-off moves in Asia.
EUR/USD settles below 1.0600 ahead of critical US data
The US Dollar kept advancing on Thursday, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh February low of 1.0576. American GDP suffered a downward revision, while inflation keeps pushing higher, spurring risk aversion. US PCE Price Index coming up next.
Gold: XAU/USD keeps marching toward $1,800 Premium
Spot gold remains on the back foot, with XAU/USD bottoming this Thursday at $1,817.42 a troy ounce. The US Dollar maintained its momentum throughout the day, pausing temporarily during European trading hours but resuming its advance after the US opening.
Shiba Inu: This bullish setup suggests a 30% rally on the cards
Shiba Inu price noted a decent recovery at the beginning of the year. The meme token has since observed a pullback in value, which gave SHIB traders the impression that a downtrend might be on the way. However, the current conditions of the market actually indicate a rather opposite price momentum.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: US Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons to expect a slide Premium
It ain't over until the Federal Reserve (Fed) gets its favorite inflation figure – and any 0.1% can make a difference. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) report is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) one, this month on Friday, February 24 at 13:30 GMT. Nevertheless, PCE is what the world's most powerful central bank targets – especially the core figure.