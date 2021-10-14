No surprises from FOMC Minutes, while China’s producer inflation grew at fastest pace in 26 years [Video]

-Overview of market sentiment and headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- FOMC mins confirm outlook for the upcoming tapering announcement (3:23).
- China's producer inflation at a 26-year high (4:46).
- EU offers to scrap 80% NI food checks in Brexit talks (8:18).
- Latest API oil inventory data (9:43).
- Volkswagen CEO warns a delay in the shift to EV could cost 30k jobs (10:29).
- Main calendar events for the day ahead (11:07).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3700, Brexit back in vogue
GBP/USD is testing 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and the US dollar retreat. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
XAU/USD’s additional upside hinges on a daily close above 200-DMA
Gold price eases from monthly tops amid bets of earlier Fed rate hike. Treasury yields attempt a bounce amid upbeat mood, focus shifts to US PPI. Gold price faces rejection at 200-DMA, will it manage to recapture it?
Shiba Inu price awaits 42% rally as bulls tackle one last key resistance
Shiba Inu price appears to be consolidating following its tremendous rally of over 340% in early October to a swing high of $0.00003528. SHIB has presented a continuation pattern and is nearly at the brink of a make-or-break point.
US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.