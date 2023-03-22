It looks like the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its latest monetary policy decision to a public with relatively calmer nerves compared to a few days ago.
The VIX index eased sharply from last week’s levels on bank relief, gold tanked to $1935 per ounce and indices on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean were comfortably higher on Tuesday.
The pressure on US treasuries eased, as well, and the US 2-year yield is now around the levels it was before Fed President Jerome Powell’s speech to the Senate which spurred the expectation of a 50bp hike for week’s meeting.
But, even though activity on Fed funds futures looks like it finally is pointing at a solid-ish consensus that the Fed should hike rates by 25bp today, no one really knows how much importance the Fed will assess to the latest banking stress, which, in reality, resulted in an uptick in Fed’s balance sheet due to additional liquidity, but which also tightened the financial conditions sharply.
The chances are that the Fed hikes by a final 25bp to stick to their promise to bring the US interest rates to around 5%. But we could certainly forget about a further advance to 5.5-6%.
For equities, a softer Fed and unexpected liquidity is supportive in the short run. For currencies, a dovish Fed would mean a further depreciation of the US dollar across the board. But all that is dependent on how hawkish/dovish the Fed will sound. And the truth is, a Fed decision has barely been this uncertain.
