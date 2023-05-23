USD: Jun '23 is Up at 103.475.
Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Up at 72.10.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 14 ticks and trading at 126.11.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 15 ticks Lower and trading at 4201.25.
Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1956.60. Gold is 206 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges. Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is Higher at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Logan Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:15 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:15 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:15 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/22/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/22/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any semblance of market correlation Monday morning and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow closed Lower by 140 points, but the S&P and Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain despite the Dow's actions. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we had no economic news for the US markets and as such the markets were left to their own devices. When that situation occurs other factors take hold. In other words, perception becomes reality. So, what's driving the markets now? Well, the Debt Ceiling business isn't helping. Retirees are wondering "will I get my Social Security next month or will my payment be cut"? Again, perception becomes reality. Today we have far more economic news than yesterday. New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index are major and proven market movers. Will this be enough to propel the markets forward. As in all things, only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0800 on Tuesday. Ahead of S&P Global PMI and New Home Sales data from the US, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD hits fresh monthly low below 1.2400
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.2400, hitting fresh monthly lows after the UK Preliminary business PMI data disappointed in May. BoE Governor Bailey's cautious comments on the policy outlook puts additional weight on Pound Sterling ahead of key US data.
Gold stays deep in red $1,960 as US yields push higher
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades below $1,960 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extends the rally into an eighth straight day and holds comfortably above 3.7%, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Here is what ApeCoin price uphill battle looks like for APE holders
ApeCoin (APE) price shows initiative to rally, but its path is a tough one due to the presence of multiple blockades. Even if APE manages to overcome the immediate hurdles, bulls need to work overtime to scale old highs.
ZM Stock Earnings: Enterprise sales rise 13%, while Online segment declines
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat Wall Street analysts’ average by 17%, while revenue came about 3% above the consensus forecast.