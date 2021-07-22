Market movers today
Today's main event is the ECB meeting. Market attention turns to the implications and new communication on the back of the new strategic framework. We do not, however, expect new policy signals coming from the change in language. See also ECB Preview: Aligning forward guidance to strategic outcome, 15 July.
This morning, consumer confidence in Denmark, industrial confidence in Norway and manufacturing confidence in France are due out.
In the afternoon, US initial jobless claims data are due out.
The 60 second overview
US Inflation: Inflation is becoming a politically sensitive subject in the US as republicans are pushing to make the recent surge in US consumer prices a political liability for the Biden administration. This comes ahead of the final negotiations on President Biden's infrastructure bill as well as the remainder of his USD 4tn spending package including more spending on social security and climate change mitigation.
Nord Stream 2: Germany and the US have finalized a deal paving the way for completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline extending through the Baltic Sea (the pipeline is already close to completion). Different US governments have during the past decade opposed the idea of Russia delivering gas directly to the largest economy in the EU. Under the new agreement Germany is obliged to take action itself and push for sanctions in the EU targeted Russian energy exports, if Russia makes use of gas exports as a sort of blackmail towards Ukraine. Despite a deal in place, foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine said that the deal cannot effectively limit the threats posed by completing the pipeline. Also republican senators have criticized the deal.
Jerome Powell: The four-year term of Fed chair Jerome Powell expires February next year, but according to White House sources Powell enjoys wide support among the Biden administration's top economic advisors, although the question of a re-nomination has not yet been discussed with the President. Besides Powell's term also the board term of Richard Clarida expires in January and Randal Quarles' position as vice chair of supervision expires in October. However, Quarles' term with the Board of Governors does not expire until 2032.
Equities: Both American and European indices ended yesterday in green and the S&P500 has over the past three days more or less erased the past week's decline. Despite the spreading of the delta variant hospitalisations remain stable and the current reporting season has seen 85% of the S&P500 companies reporting so far beating analysts' expectations. This morning the Hang Seng index closed 1.8% higher and futures are pointing towards a marginally positive opening in the US and Europe as well.
FI: The 10y US treasury yield rebounded yesterday rising 7bp to 1.29% coming from the lowest yield levels since February. The rebound was driven by a steepening move with the 2y maturity little changed at 0.21% still pricing a slightly more than 50% probability of a 25bp hike within the next 12m. Interestingly treasury yields have traded with a low correlation to implied USD volatility during the past two months - 10y US treasury yields have declined 30bp, but 1y10y vol has remained steady.
FX: Yesterday's rebound in risk aided the hardest hit currencies from Monday and Tuesday higher. Not least NOK had a strong comeback with EUR/NOK now back towards the 10.50 support level. CAD, NZD and GBP were the other outperformers. USD traded somewhat on the back foot, which lifted EUR/USD back towards 1.18 as we enter ECB-day.
Credit: The credit market took lead from the better tone from the equity markets yesterday with tightening across the board. Itraxx main tightened 2bp to +48bp while xover tightened 8bp to +238bp. Activity in the cash market demonstrated similar tightening trends.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD awaits ECB to break monotony around 1.1800
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground, keeping its range around 1.1800 amid pre-ECB lull. Market sentiment remains upbeat amid US stimulus hopes, as traders shrug off covid concerns. The ECB is likely to stand pat on its monetary policy. The policy statement and Lagarde’s presser hold the key.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3710-20 amid a quiet Asian session on Thursday. The pair reversed from February lows, marking the biggest daily gains in two weeks, on the US dollar pullback the previous day. However, the bulls seemed to have lost upside momentum of late amid a lack of major catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
Gold remains pressured around $1800 amid risk-on mood
Gold price is pressurizing the lows, flirting with $1800 amid a renewed risk-on wave that has gripped the Asian market, as traders shrug off covid worries for now. The upbeat mood-led advance in the Treasury yields is offsetting a fresh leg lower in the US dollar, keeping gold price languishing in lows.
SafeMoon price needs to rally 14% to kick-start an uptrend
SafeMoon price is currently attempting to push toward the range low in hopes of reclaiming it. If successful, the bulls need to set up a higher high to trigger an uptrend. While not impossible, an ascent in the market value of SAFEMOON will likely face delays.
European Central Bank Preview: Fresh forward guidance, old fears
The European Central Bank will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. No changes are to be expected, as after revealing their latest Strategic Review Report, European policymakers made it clear that they won’t be tapering anytime soon.