NFP Quick Analysis: Horrible data has silver linings for stocks, why dollar could rise, then fall

- The US gained only 235K jobs in August, but with upward revisions.
- Fears of a worse outcome have not materialized, allowing for a squeeze in dollar shorts.
- Tapering of the Fed's bond buys will likely wait, boosting stocks, eventually weighing on the dollar.
Disappointing, but not a disaster – August's Nonfarm Payrolls figures have badly disappointed, yet mostly related to the Delta covid variant. That shall pass. In the meantime, the data is good news for stocks, temporarily good news for the dollar.
The US gained only 235K jobs in August, far below 750K officially expected. Real expectations were lower after a trifecta of downbeat data for August. Consumer Confidence plunged, ADP reported only 374,000 new private-sector jobs and ISM's employment component for the manufacturing sector contracted.
Nevertheless, even when adding 134,000 in revisions for previous months, the shortfall is striking and has sent stocks initially lower.
However, looking into the details, the downfall came from the Delta virus, which halted hiring in leisure and travel. Consumers are either holding back due to restrictions imposed by states – or because they are worried.
There are signs the spread of this strain is peaking and should allow the resumption of the reopening trade. The rest of the economy is doing well – and people are doing well. Average Earnings are up 0.6% MoM and 4.3% YoY, higher than expected.
Can anything stop Wall Street's rally? The only bear market in recent years was the covid-related crash last year, but that was the exception, not the norm. Buy-the-dip is alive and kicking and this Nonfarm Payrolls report seems highly unlikely to trigger even a minor correction. Why?
The healthy increase in jobs outside the reopening-related sector implies company profits will likely continue raking in profits, helping them justify elevated valuations. Money from the Federal Reserve is also likely to flow for longer, as the figures fall short of pushing Fed Chair Jerome Powell to announce the tapering of the bank's $120 billion/month bond buys in two weeks. The printing press is set to run full-steam.
The dollar's fate could be somewhat different. It initially fell in a knee-jerk response to the downbeat figure, but the dynamics could change.
Since Powell's dovish speech in Jackson Hole one week ago, the greenback has undergone non-stop grinding. Each data sent it lower – and it fell also on Thursday without any reason. Profit-taking seems overdue and fits well with the "not-so-bad" NFP narrative.
It is also essential to note that American traders are off for a long Labor Day weekend. They may want to clean short dollar positions and the jobs report is the perfect trigger.
Nevertheless, any dollar bounce seems temporary, at least until chances of tapering rise again. When the dust settles and US traders return, they may resume their sales – especially against stronger currencies. The euro could benefit ahead of the European Central Bank meeting amid rising inflation. The Canadian dollar is benefiting from elevated oil prices. Sterling and the Japanese yen will likely lag behind.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs as tensions mount
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1870 after the Nonfarm Payrolls data shows an increase of 235K jobs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,810 post NFP jobs report
Gold regained positive traction on the last day of the week and reversed the overnight losses, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
Coinbase integrating Polygon network as Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, likely to have a bullish impact on MATIC price. As retail and institutional interest in MATIC surges, the altcoin gears up for a price rally.