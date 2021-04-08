Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq
Emini S&P JUNE has almost doubled from the 2020 March low in the best year ever for the US stock market as we hit 4076.
Nasdaq JUNE we wrote: topped exactly at the next target of 13650/680. We are very overbought now so there is the risk of some mid-week profit taking. First support at 13550/530…
Initially we headed lower as predicted & the low for the day was just 17 ticks below here.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P severely overbought so come mid-week profit taking is possible with first support at 4060/55 & better support at 4045/40. Further losses however can target 4025/20.
Above targets 4085/90, Perhaps as far as 4105/10.
Nasdaq making a break above 13680 this morning to target 13710/730 & the all-time high of 13850/899. Obviously, a sustained break above 13900 is a positive signal, initially targeting the big 14000 number. A weekly close above here tomorrow night would be another obviously positive signal for next week.
First support at 13620/600 but below here can target strong support at 13530/500.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
