S&P500 and Nasdaq renewed record into this week’s Fed decision, on expectation that the Fed will remain comfortably dovish on its policy stance despite improved economic recovery, encouraging jobs data and overshooting inflation.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook gain, as meme stocks, except AMC, remain on the backfoot. Gold falls, Bitcoin consolidates near $40K and oil extends gains above $70 per barrel. Energy stocks gain, but upside potential in oil remains limited.