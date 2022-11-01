Emini S&P December futures 1 or 2 steps forward then 1 step back. We held 3870/60 on the downside but are only consolidating as I write over night.
Nasdaq December highly volatile as we collapsed on Thursday, rocket on Friday & reverse again on Monday.
Emini Dow Jones futures consolidates gains, holding the first downside target of 32650/600.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P December holding 3870/60 on the downside to re-target the 100 day moving average at 3910/20 in quiet conditions. Again this is key to direction. A break above 3930 should be a buy signal targeting 3950/60, perhaps as far as resistance at 4000/4010 this week. Watch for a high for the recovery here & a resumption of the bear trend.
Very minor support at 3870/60, with better support at 3830/20.
Nasdaq December strong resistance again at 11700/750. Shorts need stops above 11800. A break higher is a buy signal with 11750/700 then acting as support to target strong resistance at 11950/12000.
First support at 11450/400. Longs need stops below 11350 (my level as a little too high yesterday). Better support at 11250/200. Longs need stops below 11150.
Emini Dow Jones holding the 200 day moving average at 32575. The bounce is likely to retest last week's high & first resistance at the 500 day moving average at 33000/33100 as we become overbought on the daily chart. Even after the 4000 tick recovery, we still remain in a 10 month bear trend. I am not brave enough to call a high for the bounce yet, with such strong momentum, but I will watch for any negative signals here. A break above 33200 can target 33450.
Failure to beat the 500 day moving average at 33000/33100 targets 32600/550, perhaps as far as 32350/250.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.