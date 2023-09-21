USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 4/8 (0.9033) is expected, followed by a breakout of the level and a rise to the resistance at 5/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 3/8 (0.8972) level, in which case the quotes could drop to the support at 2/8 (0.8911).
On M15, the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken, increasing the chances for a further price rise.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the support line. In such circumstances, gold price is expected to break the 4/8 (1937.50) level, rising to the resistance at 5/8 (1953.12). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (1921.88), which might reverse the trend and let the quotes drop to the support at 2/8 (1906.25).
On M15, price growth could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.2300 ahead of BoE interest rate decision
GBP/USD is battling 1.2300, refreshing a five-month low.in European trading on Thursday. The pair is weighed by the Fed's hawkish stance and increased odds of a BoE rate hike pause, following a surprise fall in UK inflation and SNB's unexpected rates-on-hold decision.
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0650 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading close to weekly lows below 1.0650 in the early European morning on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields surges to multi-year highs, driving the US Dollar higher.
Gold remains steady around $1,930, focus on US data
Gold price hovers around $1,930 during the early trading hours of the European session on Thursday. Investors seem to shift their focus on upcoming US data after the US Federal Reserve's decision on policy rates.
Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Sol shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the ETH killer break out from a descending parallel channel. The daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism.
SNB unexpectedly leaves Deposit Rate unchanged at 1.75%
At its quarterly monetary policy assessment on September 21, the SNB kept the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate on hold at 1.75%. The rate decision was against the market expectations of a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike to 2.0%.