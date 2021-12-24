Brent

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, Brent is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall and reach the support at 3/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.

S&P 500

As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading within the “overbought area” again. In this case, the price is expected to break +1/8 and then continue trading downwards to reach the support at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

