Brent
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, Brent is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall and reach the support at 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading within the “overbought area” again. In this case, the price is expected to break +1/8 and then continue trading downwards to reach the support at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate intraday losses around 1.1330, down 0.05% during early Friday. The major currency pair snapped three-day advances the previous day but closed with minor losses.
GBP/USD: Bears are moving in and eye the daily Fibos
GBP/USD pauses three-day uptrend to consolidate recent gains inside a choppy range. France to extend Brexit fights over fishing licences to 2022, BCC conveyed Brexit woes for UK firms. GBP/USD bears are taking control from weekly resistance.
Gold: Acceptance above 200-DMA/$1,800 mark favours the bulls
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday and finished in the positive territory for the second successive day amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the year-end holidays. The uptick was sponsored by subdued US dollar demand.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.