AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 2/8 (0.6469) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 0/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the 2/8 (0.6469) mark. In this case, the quotes could reach the resistance at 3/8 (0.6530).
On M15, after a rebound from the 2/8 (0.6469) level, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On the NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar. The quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend, and the RSI is testing the resistance level. In this situation, a rebound from 1/8 (0.5920) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 0/8 (0.5859). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 1/8 (0.5920). In this case, the pair could rise to 2/8 (0.5981).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, hence, a signal for the price decline could only be a rebound from 1/8 (0.5920) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
