Brent
On H4, oil quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. A downwards breakaway of 1/8 and subsequent falling to the support level of 0/8 should be expected. The scenario can be canceled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8, which might make the price rise to 3/8.
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and a high probability of further price falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the index is under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. Further falling of the quotes to the nearest support level of 0/8 is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 1/8, in which case the index might rise to 2/8.
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
