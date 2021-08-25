Mid-day market update: Gold down 1%, Locust Walk Acquisition shares jump

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.20% to 35,435.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 15,027.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,492.54.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,077,520 cases with around 630,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,512,360 cases and 435,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,614,860 COVID-19 cases with 575,740 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,301,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,454,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financial shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN 25.95%, up 12% and Trustmark Corporation TRMK 9.41% up 9%.
In trading on Wednesday, health care fell 0.4%.
Top Headline
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS 15.03% reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
Dick's posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $5.08 per share, exceeding market estimates of $2.70 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.27 billion, versus estimates of $2.82 billion. The company also announced a special dividend of $5.50 and plans to increase buybacks to minimum of $400 million.
Dick's said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $12.45 to $12.95 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $9.01 per share. The company expects FY21 sales of $11.52 billion to $11.72 billion, versus expectations of $10.9 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. LWAC 175.8% shares shot up 164% to $23.23 after the merger with eFFECTOR Therapeutics was approved. eFFECTOR Therapeutics is focused on selective translation regulation inhibitors to treat cancer. The SPAC merger valued the company at $419 million, including a $60 million PIPE with an investment from Pfizer’s venture capital arm Pfizer Ventures.
Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited
RGC 211.57%
got a boost, shooting 118% to $33.29 after gaining over 11% on Tuesday. Regencell Bioscience recently reported partial exercise of underwriter’s over-allotment option.
ScanSource, Inc. SCSC 18.56% shares were also up, gaining 16% to $35.64 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Equities Trading DOWN
Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA 25.35% shares tumbled 22% to $92.27 on negative claims that were posted online yesterday after market hours. The company issued a response to the claims today, saying they believe the claims regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading.
Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. JWN 17.15% were down 18% to $30.95. Nordstrom, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and also boosted its annual revenue guidance. However, the company’s quarterly revenue slipped 6% compared to pre-pandemic levels. JP Morgan downgraded Nordstrom from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $34 price target.
PAE Incorporated PAE 13.42% was down, falling 14% to $6.44. Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $11 to $8.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $67.68, while gold traded down 1% to $1,789.90.
Silver traded down 0.8% Wednesday to $23.695 while copper rose 0.8% to $4.2915.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.09%, the Spanish Ibex Index gained 0.36% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.26%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.13%, French CAC 40 rose 0.11% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.01%.
Producer prices in Spain surged 15.3% year-over-year in July. The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany declined to a three-month low level of 99.4 in August.
Economics
US durable goods orders dropped 0.1% in July following an 0.8% growth in the previous month.
US crude oil inventories dropped 2.979 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance and surpasses 1.1750
The EUR/USD pair resumed its advance as Wall Street accelerated higher while US Treasury yields reach fresh weekly highs. Tepid macroeconomic data both shores of the Atlantic ignored as Jackson Hole looms.
GBP/USD stable around 1.1730 amid a better market mood
GBP/USD bounced from around the 1.3700 figure, as investors move away from the greenback. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from pound.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.