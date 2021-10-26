Mid-day market update: Crude oil rises 1%, Commvault Systems shares slide

Midway through trading opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.18% to 35,804.04 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 15,263.65. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.34% to 4,581.95.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,417,520 cases with around 757,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,202,200 cases and 455,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,735,560 COVID-19 cases with 605,880 deaths. In total, there were at least 244,972,070 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,973,480 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares gained by 0.9% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included ReNew Energy Global plc RNW +4.71% (Get Free Alerts for RNW), up 5% and Azure Power Global Limited AZRE +2.75% (Get Free Alerts for AZRE) up 2%.
In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell 0.6%.
Top Headline
General Electric Co GE +2.19% reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised earnings outlook for FY21.
General Electric reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1% year-over-year to $18.43 billion, missing the consensus of $19.25 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.57 from $0.38 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.43.
For FY21, GE expects Industrial organic revenue growth to be approximately flat (prior view Low single-digit growth). Adjusted Industrial profit margin expansion of 350+ basis points (prior 250+ bps expansion). It expects adjusted EPS to $1.80–$2.10 (prior $1.20–$2.00) vs. consensus of $1.94. GE Industrial free cash flow of $3.75 billion –$4.75 billion (prior $3.5 billion–$5 billion).
Equities Trading UP
Wallbox N.V. WBX +55.94% shares shot up 57% to $17.40. Uber and Wallbox N.V. disclosed a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.
Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. IINN +45.96% got a boost, shooting 48% to $3.4755 after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.
Perion Network Ltd.. PERI +27.51% shares were also up, gaining 28% to $28.30 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong sales forecast.
Equities Trading DOWN
Phunware, Inc. PHUN -35.54% shares tumbled 34% to $4.7201 after a company filing showed registration for a roughly $48.5 million share common stock shelf offering.
Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT -19.44% were down 20% to $60.92 following downbeat quarterly results.
Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR -18.29% was down, falling 18% to $4.3650 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $155 million principal amount at maturity of convertible senior notes.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $84.58, while gold traded down 0.9% to $1,789.80.
Silver traded down 2.2% Tuesday to $24.050 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.4990.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.75%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.16% and the German DAX 30 gained 1.01%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.76%, French CAC 40 rose 0.8% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.58%.
Spain's producer price inflation rose to 23.6% year-over-year in September from a revised 17.9% in the prior month.
Economics
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 19.7% year-over-year in August.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index rose 1.0% from a month ago in August.
New home sales in the US jumped 14% to an annual rate of 800,000 in September.
The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index climbed to 113.8 in October from 109.3 a month ago.
The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Data on money supply for September will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
