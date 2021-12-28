Mid-day market update: Crude Oil rises 1%; Baudax Bio shares plummet

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 36,471.19 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 15,870.26. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18% to 4,799.78.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,791,850 cases with around 839,600 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,799,690 cases and 480,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,246,270 COVID-19 cases with 618,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 281,959,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,425,280 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares climbed 0.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included AeroCentury Corp. ACY -0.97%, up 4% and Euroseas Ltd. ESEA +2.97%, up 5%.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares fell 0.2%.

Top Headline

Digital Turbine Inc APPS +0.43% forged a multi-year strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL -0.65% Google. The financial terms were not disclosed

Equities Trading UP

Insignia Systems, Inc. SIG +86.64% shares shot up 82% to $20.99 as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK +51.75% got a boost, shooting 32% to $0.7414 after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the company. Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY +14.65% shares were also up, gaining 18% to $2.1798. ADDvantage Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT -6.65% shares tumbled 16% to $7.51. Microbot Medical shares jumped 65% on Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX -24.81% were down 24% to $0.2430 after the company announced a $4.2 million registered direct offering.

Biofrontera Inc. BFRI -19.15% was down, falling 22% to $8.99.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $76.39, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,815.80.

Silver traded up 0.9% Tuesday to $23.195 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.4575.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.59%, the Spanish Ibex Index surged 0.85% and the German DAX 40 gained 0.73%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 climbed 0.54% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.76%.

Spain's retail trade climbed 4.9% year-over-year in November.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 18.4% year-over-year in October.

The FHFA's house price index rose 1.1% from a month ago in October.

Data on money supply for November will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.