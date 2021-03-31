Mid-day market update: Arcadia Biosciences jumps following strong Q4 sales; The9 Limited shares slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.01% to 33,071.25 while the NASDAQ rose 1.79% to 13,278.52. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.63% to 3,983.38.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 30,394,180 cases with around 550,990 deaths. Brazil reported over 12,658,100 COVID-19 cases with 317,640 deaths, while India confirmed a total of at least 12,149,330 cases and 162,460 deaths. In total, there were at least 128,301,660 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,805,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares rose 1.7% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Square, Inc. SQ 7.69%, up 8%, and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH 9.42%, up 9%.
In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 0.7%.
Top Headline
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA 5.66% reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
Walgreens posted quarterly continuing operations adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $1.11 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $32.80 billion, versus expectations of $35.53 billion.
Walgreens raised FY21 EPS guidance to mid-to-high single digit growth.
Equities Trading UP
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN 22.98% shares shot up 33% to $5.43 after the company and KushCo announced a merger agreement. Greenlane also reported Q4 results.
Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFU 72.79% got a boost, shooting 66% to $13.72 after the company swung to a profit in the first half of fiscal year 2021.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA 21.67% shares were also up, gaining 23% to $2.8617 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 sales.
Check out these big movers of the day
Equities Trading DOWN
The9 Limited NCTY 20.29% shares tumbled 26% to $30.73 after the company reported pricing of 3,765,100 ADS bought deal offering at $33.20 per ADS.
Shares of VirTra, Inc. VTSI 25.09% were down 27% to $5.82. VirTra shares jumped over 66% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR 19.49% was down, falling 20% to $1.09 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 30,000,000 shares at $1.00 per share.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $60.57, while gold traded up 0.7% to $1,697.40.
Silver traded up 0.6% Wednesday to $24.290 while copper rose 0.5% to $4.00.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.08%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.15% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.09%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 fell 0.37%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.51% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.07%.
The Eurozone consumer price inflation rose to 1.3% year-over-year in March from 0.9% a month ago. Annual inflation rate in France rose to 1.1% in March, while industrial producer prices rose 0.8% in March. German unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in February.
The UK GDP shrank 7.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, while house prices rose 5.7% year-over-year in March. The country’s current account gap increased to GBP 26.3 billion in the fourth quarter from a revised GBP 14.3 billion in the third quarter.
Economics
Private businesses in the US hired 517,000 workers in March, the ADP said.
The Chicago PMI rose 6.8 points to a reading of 66.3 in March.
The pending home sales index dropped 0.5% year-over-year in February following a revised 13.5% surge in January.
US crude-oil inventories dropped 900,000 barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
Data on farm prices for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 on end-of-quarter jitters
EUR/USD is trading choppily on higher ground amid end-of-quarter flows. Markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI and US ADP NFP both missed estiamtes.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.