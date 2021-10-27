Mid-afternoon market update: Nasdaq surges over 100 points, Cortexyme shares plunge

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 35,674.01 while the NASDAQ rose 0.81% to 15,358.79. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,581.2.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares gained by 2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Urban One, Inc. UONE +7.93% (Get Free Alerts for UONE), up 8% and Ooma, Inc. OOMA +11.3% (Get Free Alerts for OOMA) up 10%.
In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 2.2%.
Top Headline
The Coca-Cola Company KO +1.91% reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Coca-Cola reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.58 per share. The company’s sales came in at $10.00 billion, versus expectations of $9.75 billion.
Equities Trading UP
AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. AGRI +46.76% shares shot up 97% to $4.26 after the company reported it entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a leading AgTech European consultancy for roughly $29 million.
Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH +24.65% got a boost, shooting 29% to $224.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
Silicon Laboratories Inc. SLAB +18.86% shares were also up, gaining 19% to $185.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
Equities Trading DOWN
Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX -76.58% shares tumbled 75% to $14.42 after the company shared an update. Cortexyme reported Phase 2/3 GAIN trial data for its Alzheimer’s disease trial. The company stated co-primary endpoints were not met for ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL in the overall population. Subgroups saw a 50% slowing level for infection for ADAS-Cog11.
Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN -55.58% were down 55% to $3.92. After flopping a test in COVID-19 earlier this year, Angion Biomedica’s lead candidate drug has hit a setback again, this time in kidney transplant patients. Angion and partner Vifor Pharma's ANG-3777 failed to beat placebo in terms of improving eGFR, a measure of kidney function, in patients who received a deceased donor kidney transplant and were at high risk of developing delayed graft function.
DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT -28.71% was down, falling 27% to $3.6636 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $82.63, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,798.40.
Silver traded up 0.4% Wednesday to $24.185 while copper fell 2.1% to $4.3925.
Euro zone
European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.36%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.33% and the German DAX 30 declined 0.33%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.33%, French CAC 40 fell 0.19% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.61%.
Loans to households in the Eurozone climbed 4.1% year-over-year in September. Industrial producer prices in the France’s domestic market rose 1.7% from a month ago in September, while consumer confidence declined to 99 in October from a revised level of 101 in September.
Import prices in Germany rose 17.7% year-over-year in September, while GfK consumer climate indicator rose to 0.9 heading into November.
Economics
US durable goods orders fell 0.4% for September.
The US goods trade deficit widened to $96.25 billion in September.
US wholesale inventories increased 1.1% to $739.5 billion for September.
US crude oil inventories climbed 4.267 million barrels in the week ending October 22, following a 0.431 million drop in the prior period, the Energy Information Administration said.
