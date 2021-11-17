Mid-afternoon market update: Dow falls 200 points, Rockwell Medical shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.58% to 35,930.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.27% to 15,930.79. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.23% to 4,690.24.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,161,370 cases with around 786,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,466,590 cases and 464,150 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,965,680 COVID-19 cases with 611,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 255,259,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,133,290 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Health care shares gained by 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT +32.37% (Get Free Alerts for EYPT), up 23% and Affimed N.V. AFMD +10.94% (Get Free Alerts for AFMD) up 11%.
In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 1.3%.
Top Headline
Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW +0.62% reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday.
Lowe's Companies posted quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.35 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $22.90 billion, versus expectations of $21.99 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Sono Group N.V. Common NASDAQSEV shares shot up 85% to $27.80 after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI +12.34% got a boost, shooting 16% to $0.5580 as the company announced the publication of results in the Journal of Bioequivalence & Bioavailability from a study evaluating the co-administration of intravenous (IV) Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC, Triferic) with unfractionated heparin (UFH) as an admixture. The study demonstrated no clinically relevant drug-drug interaction (DDI) between FPC and UFH on the effects of UFH nor on the ability of FPC to deliver bioavailable iron when these agents are co-administered as a single admixture via an HD-machine syringe pump.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT +32.37% (Get Free Alerts for EYPT) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $17.36. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals priced an underwritten public offering of 4.03 million at $13.75 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.27 million shares at $13.74 per pre-funded warrant.
Equities Trading DOWN
StoneCo Ltd. STNE -31.62% shares tumbled 33% to $21.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. CYTH -22.34% were down 21% to $5.82. Cyclo Therapeutics priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1.95 million shares at $6.00 per share, with gross proceeds of $11.7 million.
Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA -24.14% was down, falling 21% to $48.70 following reports suggesting the SEC is probing the company
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 2.8% to $78.50, while gold traded up 0.7% to $1,867.70.
Silver traded up 0.8% Wednesday to $25.145 while copper fell 2.1% to $4.2625.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.14%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.52% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.02%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.49%, French CAC 40 rose 0.06% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.07%.
Annual inflation rate in the UK surged to 4.2% in October, recording the highest level since December 2011. The headline rate of output prices in the UK increased to 8.0% year-over-year in October.
Economics
Housing starts dropped 0.7% to an annualized rate of 1.52 million in October, while building permits climbed 4% from a month ago to an annual rate of 1.650 million.
US crude oil inventories dropped 2.101 million barrels in the week ending November 12, following a 1.001 million rise in the prior period, the Energy Information Administration said.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?