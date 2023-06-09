Markets today: A chilled end to the week, investors focus on the Fed, oil volatility continues

It's been a relatively chilled end to the week with the economic calendar a little thin and investors likely having one eye already on next week's US inflation data and Fed decision.
Traders in the UK may also mentally already be in weekend mode with summer appearing to have finally made an appearance. It's not likely to be a weekend to be spent indoors and by the look of the markets today, the weekend may have already started for some.
As far as markets are concerned, the focus now is on US inflation data on Tuesday and the Fed on Wednesday. Without being too dramatic, these could really set the tone for the rest of the summer. Eurozone HICP data recently gave us a rare inflation treat and a repeat from the US could give investors a huge boost.
A volatile week but oil remains in lower range
It’s been a volatile week for oil prices, starting with the spike on the back of Saudi Arabia’s one million barrel production cut and ending with the US and Iran denying a temporary nuclear deal that saw prices plunge on Thursday. These are very jittery markets against the backdrop of a deteriorating economic outlook.
The Saudi cut has had little impact on the eventual price and Reuters reports that some members were not aware of the move until the press conference will not do anything to dispel suspicions of disunity within the group. The Saudis are clearly not on the same page as their allies and are seemingly far more price obsessed. They won some concessions from 2024 but that’s a long time away and much can and probably will change in that time.
Gold choppy ahead of the Fed
Gold has been in consolidation over the last couple of weeks with traders seemingly having an eye on the inflation data on Tuesday, a day before the Fed announces its latest interest rate decision. The end of the tightening is either here or near and the CPI numbers on Tuesday may determine whether the central bank opts to pause this month or push through one more 25 basis point hike. A pause probably makes more sense at this point but after being too slow to start tightening early in the cycle, the Fed may be more inclined to do one more than is needed than risk underreacting once more.
A dovish pause could be very bullish for gold next week, although a hawkish pause may be the best we can hope for barring a very promising inflation report. A dovish hike could be a slight negative, while a hawkish hike may only come if we see another strong inflation number. As I said, a lot may hang on Tuesday.
Bitcoin steadies but crypto outlook highly uncertain
It’s been a wild week for crypto but bitcoin prices have held up quite well, with traders seemingly preferring the safety of established coins that don’t appear to have a target on their back. Things may change depending on how heated the situation gets with the SEC and crypto exchanges but so far, the community appears to be keeping a cool head. I guess this point was always going to come at some stage, it was just a matter of when rather than if.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, looks to post small weekly gains
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0750 area in the American session on Friday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, week-end flows seem to be impacting the pair's action heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, modest US Dollar weakness allows the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold struggles to find direction, holds steady near $1,960
Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.