Market update: USD bounces from 2-week low, stocks and yields higher

USD ( USDIndex 93.70) recovers from the test of 2-week low (93.47) Yields stronger, Equities closed strongly on good Earnings, Netflix beat big time (Subs 4.38m vs 3.86m. – globally now 213.6m) Squid Game watched in 142 million households in 94 countries. Biden expects a deal on infra budget, Chinese housing prices slow, and NK fired more missiles (non-ballistic today) into the S. China Sea.

US Yields (10yr closed higher at 1.6350) & touched 1.662 earlier – now 1.6495%.

Equities moved higher gaining momentum USA500 +33 (+0.74%) at 4519 ( NASDAQ +0.71%) – Big movers – J&J +2.34% & APPL 1.18% – USA500 .F higher into 4503. Asian equities higher ( Nikkei +0.76%) VIX closed down again at 15.57 (a new 8-week low – VXN – (which measures Nasdaq volatility) – at lowest since February 2020).

US Oil down from the 7-year high, at $83.00 after private inventories – trades at $81.00.

Gold holds at $1775 now from yesterday’s high of $1785 and low of $1767.

FX markets – a recovering USD has – EURUSD 1.1640, Cable down from 1.3800+ after CPI data at 1.3785 & a weaker YEN, USDJPY – 4-year highs – 114.70.

Overnight – UK CPI a tick weaker than expected (3.1% vs 3.2%) PPI in line. German PPI was much stronger than expected @ 2.3% vs 1.1%.

European Open – The December 10-year bund future is down 35 ticks, underperforming versus Treasury futures. Yields moved broadly higher across Europe yesterday and while ECB officials are doing their best to keep rate hike speculation at bay, they are fighting an uphill battle, especially as the BoE is preparing for an early lift-off on rates. The surprise misses for UK CPI could dull the expectation.

Today – EZ Final CPI, Canadian CPI, ECB’s Elderson, Fed’s Bullard, Earnings – Verizon, Tesla, IBM, Abbot, AMSL, Nestle (already out – a big beat especially for Pet food Division).

Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDCHF (+0.40%) 5th consecutive day higher today (from 0.6425) breached 0.6600 earlier, and testing 0.6630 now. Faster MAs aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram trending higher, RSI 65.00 OB but still moving higher, H1 ATR 0.0008, Daily ATR 0.0054.