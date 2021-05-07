Market News Today – USD moves lower, (USDIndex down (0.45%) to 90.80 earlier), EUR and Sterling both bid. Equities all closed higher (new ATH for USA30, USA500 +0.82%) Financials biggest gainers. Commodities tear continues GOLD breaks $1820. 10-yr Yields slip with USD to 1.568%. Asian markets higher on strong data, from JPY (Earnings), CNY (Services PMI & the Trade Balance more than doubled) and NZD (inflation expectations).
EUR – rallied to test 1.2070, JPY holds over 109.00 at 109.15, Cable rotates around 1.3900 again after volatile BOE reaction and ahead of Election results. AUD rallied to 0.7790, and CAD moves down from 1.2300 to 1.2140 – a new 38-month low.
USOIL peaked at $66.65 on Wednesday and tested under $65.00 earlier. Gold – major rally to $1820 first daily close over 200-day EMA ($1796) since mid-February. Commodities remain robust. BTC back down from test $58,000 yesterday to $56,000 now.
European Open – The June 10-year Bund future is down -11 ticks on the day, underperforming versus Treasury futures, which are little changed. In cash markets the 10-year Treasury rate has dropped -0.3 bp to 1.566% overnight, despite markets positioning for a stellar US jobs report, which owes much to reassurances from major central banks that they will be patient on tapering and rates. Stock futures are moving higher, with DAX and FTSE 100 futures currently posting gains of 0.8% and 0.6% respectively. US futures are underperforming, but are also supported with a 0.3% rise in the NASDAQ leading the way.
Today – UK construction PMI, US and Canadian labour market reports, ECB’s Lagarde, BoE’s Haldane, Broadbent, Fed’s Barkin Earnings from Adidas, BMW, Credit Agricole, IAG, Siemens.
Biggest (FX) Mover @ (07:30 GMT) GBPAUD (+0.34%) rallied from 7-day lows below 1.7830 yesterday to test PP at 1.7900 today. Faster MAs remain aligned higher, RSI 53 & moving higher, MACD histogram & signal line aligned higher but under 0 line. Stochs rising to test OB zone. H1 ATR 0.0016, Daily ATR 0.0117.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
