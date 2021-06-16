Market News Today – US Markets closed down from new ATH’s (USA500 -8.5 4246) Mixed US data BIG miss for Retail Sales but PPI was stronger than expected. Dollar awaits FOMC – FX markets moribund. (USDIndex 90.44, EURUSD 1.2125, and Cable 1.4090. JPY holds the break of 110.00 & Yields the break of 1.50%. USOil rallied again to $72.50 following API inventory drawdowns. Gold dipped to $1850 and back to $1860 now. – Biggest move – VIX.F rallied over 13% to 19.42. Overnight – JPY data weaker than expected but a huge jump in Exports to a 41 year high. – UK Inflation (2.1%)- stronger than expected following big rise in jobs data yesterday.
European Open – The September 10-year Bund future is little changed, as are U.S. futures, while in cash markets the US 10-year rate has moved up 0.5 bp to 1.497%, as markets wait for the FOMC announcement today. The big question will be whether the Fed signals that it is starting to think about tapering and investors are likely to trade cautiously into the event. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are up 0.019% and 0.153% respectively. US futures narrowly mixed, with the Nasdaq future outperforming and up 0.5%.
Today – Chinese Industrial Output and Retail Sales, Canadian CPI, FOMC Policy Decision and Fed Chair Powell, US-Russia Summit, UK Economic Update (Treasury), ECB’s Elderson, de Guindos
Biggest Mover @ (07:30 GMT) VIX.F (+12.5%) gapped on open to 19.42 following a test of the pre-pandemic low on Monday at 16.00. Closed yesterday at 17.17. Next resistance 20.00, support 20-day MA at 18.65. Faster MAs remain aligned higher, RSI OB and flat at 78, MACD signal line and histogram rising and significantly above 0 line. H1 ATR 0.3300 Daily ATR 1.14.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, Fed’s Jerome Powell eyed
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2100 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend. Sluggish markets prevail ahead of the Chinese data and key FOMC decision.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.