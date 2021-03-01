Summary of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
A look at key long-term levels in US equities for this week (3:20).
Gold reverses overnight back to key technical level (6:00).
DXY weaker running into resistance at 91.00 (7:18).
Chinese Manufacturing PMI's slow but still expansionary territory (9:05).
RBA plans to buy more than $3bln of longer-dated securities (10:42).
What to expect from the UK budget this week (13:12).
OPEC+ faces calls to cool oil market with extra supply (17:17).
Iran dismisses idea of talks with US without sanctions removed (18:58).
A look at the calendar this week culminating in US NFP on Friday (19:59).
