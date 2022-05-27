Equities continue to move higher as the week draws to a close, with hopes that this rally might last longer than some of the recent failed bounces.
Stocks make fresh gains
“Investors have been more comfortable about buying into this rally thanks to the lack of any hints of 75 bps rate hikes in this week’s minutes. This has been enough to move the sentiment dial out of its trough, providing some space for at least a short-term bounce. Worries about inflation have been the big driver of declines of late, so the slowdown in the PCE price index on both the headline and core measures helped to shore up sentiment as well.”
Recession not fully priced in
“Stocks on both sides of the Atlantic seem content to push higher for the time being, but this isn’t a return to the old ways of steady gains. A gain of even 10% from here might look like an all-clear signal for investors, but growth and earnings forecasts probably need to come down a bit more, which in turn points towards fresh lows for the market in the months to come.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
