Notes/Observations
- Hotter EU inflation data helping to bolster expectations that the ECB could likely to start raising interest rates this year.
- Markets maintain a positive view on peace talks in Ukraine.
Asia
- Japan Feb Retail Sales M/M: -0.8% v -0.3%e;Y/Y: -0.8% v -0.3%e.
- BOJ Gov Kuroda stated that he had discussed Ukraine and coronavirus situation with PM Kishida; Cost of buying dollars to purchase commodities was one of the main factors behind yen currency weakening and added that the rising US interest rates was also a factor.. PM made no specific requests on Monetary Policy.
Russia/Ukraine
- Ukraine President Zelenskiy stated that signals from Russia talks could be called positive, but these signals did not drown out the explosions of Russia shells.
Europe
- German Council of Economic Advisers said to have cut the 2022 GDP growth estimates to 1.8%; Inflation at 6.1%.
Americas
- Senator Manchin (D-WV) stated that he did not support taxing the unrealized gains of the wealthy [comments follow the release of the President Biden budget]. He also did not support rolling back fossil fuel tax breaks.
Energy
- Weekly API crude oil inventories: -3.0M v -4.3M prior.
Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.70% at 458.86, FTSE +0.04% at 7,540.02, DAX -1.28% at 14,629.93, CAC-40 -0.94% at 6,728.01, IBEX-35 -0.71% at 8,553.65, FTSE MIB -0.57% at 25,164.00, SMI -0.33% at 12,284.51, S&P 500 Futures -0.37%].
Market focal points/key themes: European indices open modestly lower, and trended downward as the session wore on; better performing sectors include energy and telecom; sectors among those leading to the red side include consumer discretionary and financials; oil and gas subsector supported after Brent moved back above $110/bbl; John Menzies confirms receipt of offer from GIL; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Cargotec [CGCBV.FI] +1.5% (strategy update).
- Financials: UBS [UBSG.CH] -1% (new buyback).
- Technology: Electrocomponents [ECM.UK] -1% (guidance; to change name).
- Real Estate: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield [URW.NL] -0.5% (new targets).
- Materials: Polymetal International [POLY.UK] +15% (business update).
- Utilities: Encavis [ECV.DE] +5% (earnings).
Speakers
- ECB chief Lagarde stated that would see higher inflation in the short term; cutting Russian energy would create costs during transition. Households were becoming more pessimistic and could cut back on spending. Ukraine conflict was eroding confidence in both households and corporate fronts. Could mitigate the economic consequences with the right response.
- ECB's Kazimir (Slovakia): 1st rate hike could happen by end of year and that the ECB wanted to end negative rates in next 12 months.
- ECB’s Muller (hawk, Estonia) stated that the Ukraine conflict meant higher inflation. APP bond buying could end in Q3 with a rate hike coming after that.
- BOE’s Broadbent stated that was doubtful that country had ever experienced an external hit to real national income on this scale.
- Germany Econ Min Habeck stated that gas supplies were safeguarded at this time and experienced no shortages. Gov was declaring an early warning in order to prepare for possible escalation by Russia. Gas crisis measures were preventative in nature. Would not accept any gas supply breach of contract from Russia.
- IMF Chief Georgieva stated that it would be lucky to achieve 2022 global GDP growth of 4.4%.
- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated govt stance that stable FX market was desirable; to keep close watch on forex moves and its impact on the domestic economy.
- Thailand Central Bank Policy Statement noted that the decision to keep policy steady was unanimous. To focus on economic recovery and was prepared to use policy tools as appropriate. Fiscal measures should support economy and noted that the Ukraine war was not affecting the overall economy. Inflation seen accelerating in Q2 and Q3.
- Thailand Central Bank Staff Projections cut its 2022 GDP growth from 3.4% to 3.2% and set 2023 growth at 4.4%. it raised 2022 Headline CPI from 1.7% to 4.9% and set 2023 Headline CPI at 1.7%.
- China Foreign Min Wang stated that relations with Russia continued to develop resiliently.
- China PBoC reiterated stance to further improve the policy framework of RRR and strengthen relending and rediscounting tools for rural sector.
Currencies/ Fixed income
- Prospect of easing commodity prices amid a potential de-escalation of the war in Ukraine would reduce pressure on the Federal Reserve to aggressively hike rates.
- EUR/USD remained above the 1.11 level and probed 1-month highs near 1.1150 area. Continued evidence of rising prices helping to bolster expectations that the ECB could likely to start raising interest rates this year. Markets brought forward it view of when ECB Deposit Rate moves back to 0.00% to Oct from Dec.
Economic data
- (DE) Germany Mar CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: 2.7% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 7.6% v 5.3% prior.
- (NL) Netherlands Mar Producer Confidence Index: 8.7 v 8.5 prior.
- (ZA) South Africa Feb M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.4% v 5.7%e; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.3%e.
- (SE) Sweden Feb Retail Sales M/M: -0.1% v +3.7% prior; Y/Y: 2.9% v 4.2% prior.
- (ES) Spain Mar Preliminary CPI M/M: 3.0% v 1.3%e; Y/Y: 9.8% v 8.0%e (highest annual pace in almost 4 decades).
- (ES) Spain Mar Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 3.9% v 3.2%e; Y/Y: 9.8% v 8.4%e.
- (CH) Swiss Mar KOF Leading Indicator: 99.7 v 101.5e.
- (AT) Austria Feb PPI M/M: 1.2% v 2.4% prior; Y/Y: 18.9% v 18.4% prior.
- (SE) Sweden Mar Consumer Confidence: 73.5 v 80.0e (lowest since 2009); Manufacturing Confidence: 125.0 v 124.3 prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 110.3 v 110.0e.
- (TR) Turkey Mar Economic Confidence: 95.7 v 98.2 prior.
- (TH) Thailand Central Bank (BoT) left the Benchmark Interest Rate unchanged at 0.50% (as expected).
- (DE) Germany Mar CPI Hesse M/M: 2.6% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.0% v 5.7% prior.
- (DE) Germany Mar CPI Bavaria M/M: 2.8% v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 7.8% v 5.3% prior.
- (DE) Germany Mar CPI Brandenburg M/M: 2.6% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.3% v 5.4% prior.
- (DE) Germany Mar CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: 2.0% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 6.3% v 4.7% prior.
- (CH) Swiss Mar Expectations Survey: -27.8 v +9.0 prior.
- (IT) Italy Jan Industrial Sales M/M: +2.3% v -2.0% prior; Y/Y: 16.9% v 14.5% prior.
- (PT) Portugal Mar Consumer Confidence Index: -22.1 v -17.1 prior; Economic Climate Indicator: 2.1.
- (MX) Mexico Feb Unemployment Rate NSA (unadj): 3.7% v 3.7%e.
- (EU) Euro Zone Mar Economic Confidence: 108.5 v 108.0e; Industrial Confidence: 10.4 v 8.9e; Services Confidence: 14.4 v 10.0e; Consumer Confidence (final): -18.7 v -18.7 advance.
- (DE) Germany Mar CPI Saxony M/M: 2.4% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 7.0% v 4.9% prior.
- (IT) Italy Feb PPI M/M: 0.2% v 12.4% prior; Y/Y: 41.4% v 41.8% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (IN) India sold total INR vs. INR370B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.46B in 3-month, 6-month and 9-month bills.
- (SE) Sweden sold SEK5.0B vs. SEK5.0B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.2208% v -0.3410% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.96x v 3.68x prior.
- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €6.5B vs. €5.5-6.5B indicated range in 5-year and 10-year BTP Bonds.
- Sold €3.0B vs. €2.5-3.0B indicated range in 1.10% Apr 2027 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 1.46% v 1.07% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.38x v 1.37x prior (Feb 25th 2022).
- Sold €3.5B vs. €3.0-3.5B indicated range in 0.95% Jun 2032 BTP; Avg Yield: 2.14% v 1.81% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.31x v 1.37x prior.
Looking ahead
- (BR) Brazil Feb Central Govt Budget Balance (BRL): -17.9Be v +76.5B prior.
- (MX) Mexico Feb YTD Budget Balance (MXN): No est v -58.8B prior.
- (BE) Belgium Mar CPI M/M: No est v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.0% prior.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 26-week Bills.
- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 3-month LTRO tender.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) switch auction.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Mar FGV Inflation IGPM M/M: 1.3%e v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 14.2%e v 16.1% prior.
- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Mar 25th: No est v -8.1% prior.
- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.
- 07:00 (RU) Russia cancelled planned OFZ Bond issuance.
- 08:00 (DE) Germany Mar Preliminary CPI M/M: 1.6%e v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 6.2%e v 5.1% prior.
- 08:00 (DE) Germany Mar Preliminary CPI Harmonized M/M: 1.9%e v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 6.8%e v 5.5% prior
2.1 prior.
- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Feb Monthly Budget Balance (ZAR): -0.6Be v -65.9B prior.
- 08:00 (CL) Chile Feb Unemployment Rate: 7.4%e v 7.3% prior.
- 08:00 (BE) ECB's Wunsch (Belgium) in Parliament.
- 08:15 (US) Mar ADP Employment Change: +450Ke v +475K prior.
- 08:30 (US) Q4 Final GDP Annualized (3rd reading) Q/Q: 7.0%e v 7.0% prelim; Personal Consumption: 3.1%e v 3.1% prelim.
- 08:30 (US) Q4 Final GDP Price Index: 7.1%e v 7.1% prior; Core PCE Q/Q: 4.0%e v 5.0% prior.
- 09:00 (UR) Ukraine to sell Bonds.
- 09:15 (US) Fed’s Barkin at event.
- 10:15 (IT) ECB’s Panetti in Parliament.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Feb Unemployment Rate: 4.5%e v 4.4% prior.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Jan Real Wages Y/Y: 2.9%e v 3.6% prior.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Feb Real Retail Sales Y/Y: 4.2%e v 3.6% prior.
- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Apr Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 93 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 84 prior.
- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Industrial Production M/M: -0.2%e v +0.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.5%e v 4.3% prior.
- 19:01 (UK) Mar Lloyds Business Barometer: No est v 44 prior.
- 19:50 (JP) Japan Feb Preliminary Industrial Production M/M: +0.5%e v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: +0.8%e v -0.5% prior.
- 20:30 (AU) Australia Feb Job Vacancies Q/Q: No est v 18.5% prior.
- 20:30 (AU) Australia Feb Building Approvals M/M: +5.0%e v -27.9% prior.
- 20:30 (AU) Australia Feb Private Sector Houses M/M: No est v -17.5% prior.
- 20:30 (AU) Australia Feb Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.6%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.9%e v 7.6% prior.
- 21:30 (CN) China Mar (govt official) Manufacturing PMI: 49.8e v 50.2 prior; Non-manufacturing PMI: 50.3e v 51.6 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 51.2 prior.
- 22:00 (SG) Singapore Feb M2 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 2.8% prior M1 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 9.6% prior.
- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 2-Year JGB Bonds.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday