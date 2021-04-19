With the major breaking news of the creation of a European Super League, the share prices of the respective founding members and speculated members are jumping strongly today. Juventus has seen a 13% rise in their share price to a new six month high whilst Borussia Dortmund shares rose 8% even though the club have confirmed they will not take part. Manchester United shares will be worth a careful watch when trading opens in the US this afternoon but could well follow similar share price moves as Juventus enjoyed in early trading.
It’s clear from the share price rise that investors are cheering the news given the huge monetary numbers involved for participants and given the fact the much needed cash boost comes on the back of a rising debt burden for most of the top clubs. Joining the super league could give the clubs some much needed financial security and this is what investors are focusing on. Of course today’s share price rally could be premature with most football governing bodies seeking to block the move to the european super league.
Gold reaches 2 month high as US Dollar pulls back
Gold has been struggling for several months and trading in a range which saw the price test a low of $1678 twice. Yet the precious metal has managed to rebound and the price has been rising since the end of March with the price gaining over 6,6% since it reached the previously mentioned low. A weakening US Dollar - which makes Gold cheaper for non USD holders - along with a drop in US bond yields have supported prices recently but that could be set to change in the coming days. With several central bank decisions due out this week and the FED reassuring investors that a rise in inflation was most likely temporary, the attractiveness of Gold as an inflationary hedge has receded. All eyes remain fixed on central banks this week with various press conferences including that of Bank of England, ECB and Bank of Canada.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.