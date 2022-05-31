The June major planetary events can be sorted into five segments
1. A. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
D. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.
E. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals.
2. A. 6/02 AC – Mercury in Taurus turns Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Corn, Cotton, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 6/03 PM – Uranus Contra-Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 6/03 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Coffee & Copper.
D. 6/03 AC – Helio Jupiter 0 Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
D. 6/07 AC – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
3. A. 6/13 AC – Full Moon in Sagittarius at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Oats.
B. 6/14 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 45 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Cotton, Oats, Silver.
D. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
4. A. 6/16 AM – Mercury Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 6/17 AC – Saturn Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper, Commodity Index, OIL.
C. 6/17 AC – Mars Perihelion. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, Oj.
D. 6/17 AC – Jupiter Contra-Parallel Latitude US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
5. A. 6/21 PM – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 6/23 AM – Jupiter 60 US Ascendant. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 6/27 AC – Neptune in Pisces turns Retrograde. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
D. 6/28 AC – New Moon in Cancer Apogee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Silver.
