The June major planetary events can be sorted into five segments

1. A. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.

D. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.

E. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals.

2. A. 6/02 AC – Mercury in Taurus turns Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Corn, Cotton, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 6/03 PM – Uranus Contra-Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 6/03 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Coffee & Copper.

D. 6/03 AC – Helio Jupiter 0 Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

D. 6/07 AC – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

3. A. 6/13 AC – Full Moon in Sagittarius at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Oats.

B. 6/14 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 45 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Cotton, Oats, Silver.

D. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

4. A. 6/16 AM – Mercury Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 6/17 AC – Saturn Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper, Commodity Index, OIL.

C. 6/17 AC – Mars Perihelion. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, Oj.

D. 6/17 AC – Jupiter Contra-Parallel Latitude US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

5. A. 6/21 PM – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 6/23 AM – Jupiter 60 US Ascendant. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 6/27 AC – Neptune in Pisces turns Retrograde. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

D. 6/28 AC – New Moon in Cancer Apogee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Silver.

