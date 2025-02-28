Live Coverage: Core PCE and Personal Spending test the US consumer and shaky markets

Stagflation? A scenario of rising prices and weak consumption keeps investors up at night. Core PCE and Personal Spending data provide an explosive end to February.

Why these figures matter

The Federal Reserve (Fed) aims for 2% inflation – and its measure is the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (core PCE). While it is published after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, this seemingly lagging indicator matters – because the Fed says it does.

Core PCE is set to remain above the 2% YoY level, and any upside surprise may trigger worries of higher interest rates.

This time, Personal Spending will have its say. Similar to core PCE, it is a late look at consumption – but this time, it is of higher importance after the earlier Retail Sales report for January showed a substantial decline. Moreover, two consumer sentiment surveys declined sharply.

With end-of-month flows in the mix, volatility could explode.

