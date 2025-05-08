Start, stop and now start again – the Bank of England (BoE) is set to cut interest rates, and perhaps more moves after a gradual path. Will the Pound suffer?

Follow live coverage here on Discord





Join FXStreet Premium to participate in the live coverage, get Gold alerts, access the analysts, and lots more.

BoE has to deal with massive uncertainty

UK interest rates have room to fall from the current 4.50% rate, but if prices rise and the economy holds up, perhaps the direction could change. Fortunately, inflation has been coming down, allowing for another decrease in interest rates. However, there is lots of uncertainty.

Britain signed a trade deal with India, but that is minor in comparison to talks with the US, and in general, the impact of US duties on the global and British growth trajectory.

The upcoming decision is a "Super Thursday" one in which the BoE releases its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR) in addition to the regular rate decision and the accompanying meeting minutes.

Coming one day after the hold decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), perhaps BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues will remain cautious, potentially keeping Sterling strong.

Live financial market coverage

FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and for Premium members, the abilty to ask our experts questions in real time.

FXStreet Premium

FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.