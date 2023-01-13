In the first Live from the Vault of 2023, Andrew Maguire reports on Russia’s Sberbank issuing its first gold-based blockchain asset in a game-changing manoeuvre that might instigate further de-dollarization of commodity trading.
The precious metals expert provides an in-depth commentary on the LBMA’s recent presentation on physical silver, which has indeliberately exposed some of the market's price-setting machinations.
Timestamps
00:00 – Start.
01:45 – Picking up the last year’s thread & entering 2023.
04:25 – LBMA’s webinar on silver. Is TD Bank short-selling gold?
10:45 – The real problem with paper-to-physical-silver leverage.
16:15 – Russian Sberbank is tokenizing physical gold!
27:30 – The question of seasonality and what to expect in 2023?
28:15 – Fresh insight on the COT report - is it worth looking at?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
