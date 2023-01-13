In the first Live from the Vault of 2023, Andrew Maguire reports on Russia’s Sberbank issuing its first gold-based blockchain asset in a game-changing manoeuvre that might instigate further de-dollarization of commodity trading.

The precious metals expert provides an in-depth commentary on the LBMA’s recent presentation on physical silver, which has indeliberately exposed some of the market's price-setting machinations.

Timestamps

00:00 – Start.

01:45 – Picking up the last year’s thread & entering 2023.

04:25 – LBMA’s webinar on silver. Is TD Bank short-selling gold?

10:45 – The real problem with paper-to-physical-silver leverage.

16:15 – Russian Sberbank is tokenizing physical gold!

27:30 – The question of seasonality and what to expect in 2023?

28:15 – Fresh insight on the COT report - is it worth looking at?