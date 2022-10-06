Part 1) Introduction

In the short term, Kiwi has been accelerating lower. In the long term, Kiwi has been accelerating lower. With the short-term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with a one-week time horizon.

Part 2) Trade Idea Details

Sell $ 64,987 NZD , or 0.65 lots of Kiwi, take profit at $ 0.5543 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,718 NZD gain, stop out at $ 0.5781 with 50.01% odds for a $ 1,000 NZD loss through 1w time horizon

Part 3) NZDUSD Trend Analysis

NZD/USD's last price was $ 0.569362. The short-term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long-term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.

Part 4) NZDUSD Value Analysis

Over the past 20 days, the NZD/USD price increased 10 days and decreased 10 days. For every up day, there were 1.0 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.5452% The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.0425% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -4.96% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.248% percent.

Part 5) NZD/USD - Worst/Best Case Scenario Analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for NZDUSD, is $ 0.543414, and the best case scenario overnight is $ 0.59531. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 0.5781 could trade and that $ 0.5543 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key Takeaways: