RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD marches towards 0.7000 as RBA aims to restrict policy further
The AUD/USD pair has extended its recovery above the immediate resistance of 0.6960 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to recapture the psychological resistance of 0.7000.
EUR/USD: Bullish Doji, Golden cross tease buyers above 1.0700
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0730 during inactive early trading hours of Wednesday, following a bounce off monthly low to post the bullish Doji candlestick on Tuesday.
Gold stays on bumpy bearish road on mixed Federal Reserve talks
Gold price (XAU/USD) stays defensive around $1,870, after the last two days’ failed attempt to rebound from $1,860, as market sentiment stays sluggish amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve and the geopolitical front. Adding confusion to the metal traders’ minds could be the lack of major data/events.
The Sandbox price explodes by 28% after partnering with Saudi Arabia DGA; another 27% jump on cards?
The Sandbox is considered the flagbearer of the Metaverse world, and the same is being recognized by individuals across the seas. As a result, the virtual world token is experiencing extreme bullishness, which could be harmful to the coin’s sustained rise if not within control.
Hawkish RBA still heading higher
Growth in Australia should be sturdy enough to avoid recession, and with inflation still elevated at the highest rate in over 30 years, we do not expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut rates from now through mid-2024.