Consumer prices for January accelerated at their fastest pace in 40-years as inflationary pressures continued to build in the U.S. economy.
The Consumer Price Index, which measures the costs of dozens of everyday consumer goods surged a sizzling 7.5% in January from a year earlier, the highest inflation reading since February 1982.
The hot inflation numbers come at a crossroads for the U.S. economy, with 2021′s rapid growth pace expected to slow this year as fiscal and monetary stimulus fades. Growth is still expected to be above trend, though sharper rate increases from an inflation-fighting Fed could prove troublesome – sparking talks of a recession looming on the horizon.
If you're wondering just how high Silver prices could get – you only have to take a look at what is happening across the entire commodities complex.
Last week, Oil prices crossed $93 a barrel for the first time since September 2014, rallying more than 47% from their November lows. Elsewhere, many other commodities ranging from Aluminium, Lithium to Iron Ore surged past multi-year highs.
With that in mind, its only matter of time before Silver prices eventually catches up with the rest of the commodities complex.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.