Japan boasts one of the slowest consumer price rises in the developed world. Data published Friday morning showed a 3.8% increase in prices in November compared to a year earlier, excluding fresh food and energy prices, an increase of 2.8% y/y.
Inflation in Japan is so low that the consumer price index (now at 103.9) is only 5.4% above its peak in 1997, and prices have made most of this increase over the last twenty months. In Japan, cash has thus lost far less purchasing power than in other developed countries. And that's the good news.
The bad news is that Japan is losing this feature. Consumer inflation continues to accelerate, while a reversal is in sight in the USA and Europe. Not least, the more than 30% weakening of the yen against the dollar between March and October has played a role in this. This factor still needs to be fully reflected in consumer prices, and an acceleration in the coming months promises to continue.
From the action of the BoJ earlier in the week, the Bank of Japan realises that it is better to switch from fighting falling prices to containing them. It seems unlikely that the widening of the yield corridor on 10-year bonds carried out earlier in the week is sufficient. Accelerating inflation and higher-than-expected inflation values will almost certainly force the BoJ to move out of negative rate territory at the start of next year, although an important step is unlikely.
Without a further move on the part of monetary policy, the yen again risks coming under pressure due to the vast interest rate differential with other reserve currencies, starting with the dollar. This means that without further monetary policy tightening, the USDJPY will slide again, erasing the appreciation made in the last two months.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.0600 after US data Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.0600 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 4.7% in November and New Home Sales increased by 5.8%. These data, however, failed to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range near 1.2050
GBP/USD has struggled to make a decisive move in either direction after the US data and stayed within its daily range at around 1.2050. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.7% on a yearly basis in November.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 as US yields edge higher
Gold price retreated modestly after having tested $1,800 during the American trading hours. Following the PCE inflation and New Home Sales data from the US, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.