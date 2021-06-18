Global developments
There has been a follow-up move in the Dollar post the FOMC as short USD positions continue to get unwound on fears that the Fed may taper and hike rates sooner than was earlier expected. However, the same follow-through has not been seen in US yields. US 10y yield has come off 5bps to 1.52% and 30y yield too has retreated from 2.20% to 2.10%. US yield curve has flattened and inflation expectations have come off across maturities, which is usually negative for risk assets. However, equities have not reacted too negatively. Given that the typical risk-off correlations are not playing out, it would be premature to call this move in the Dollar a reversal. US jobless claims came in higher than expected and rose for the first time after falling for six consecutive weeks.
Equities
Nifty shed 0.5% in trade yesterday to end at 15691. Breadth was negative with 16 stocks advancing and 34 declining. Tech and cement stocks gained while Autos and Pharma traded weakly. Dow fell 0.6% overnight, while Nasdaq gained 0.8%.
Bonds
The RBI bought the 2030 security aggressively in GSAP. Out of the Rs 30000crs that RBI could have bought across six securities, the RBI bought Rs 27000crs of 2030 security itself. While the market yield on 2030 security was close to 6.07%, the RBI accepted offers all the way to 5.99%. The yield on the 2030 security finally ended at 6.01%. The RBI, therefore, continues to seek to influence the curve by controlling the benchmark. OIS got paid further with 3y and 5y ending at 4.72% and 5.31%.
USD/INR
The Rupee had opened weak and weakened further through the session. Stops got triggered above 73.85, resulting in a brisk move to 74.10. Even post OTC close, USD/INR got bid up as offshore positioned for further Dollar strength. Considering that recent such moves have been short-lived, we expect volatility dampening to happen quickly. We, therefore, do not see a trending move higher in USD/INR at this point. The trading range may shift to 73.40-74.90 for the medium term.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure between 73.80-74.30. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1900 as US dollar bulls take a breather
EUR/USD attempts a bounce above 1.1900, recovering from two-month lows amid a light docket. US dollar steps back on the way to the highest weekly gains since September 2020. US Treasury yields seesaw amid declining inflation expectations, stimulus hopes.
GBP/USD remains poised to break 1.3900 ahead of UK data
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3900 ahead of UK Retail Sales. Uptick in US treasury yields underpins the US dollar demand. The pair broke the consolidating range of 1.4100-1.4220 on Monday and continued to skid lower.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.