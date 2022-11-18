Consumer inflation in Japan accelerated to 3.7% in October, repeating 2014 highs and approaching the peak of 4.2% in late 1990. Excluding fresh food, prices rose by 3.6% y/y, the highest since 1982.
At the same time, price growth was expected to slow from 3.0% to 2.7%, so the difference between expectations and facts looks shocking. The highest price growth since the early 1980s unites the developed nations, going well beyond the price of energy, as was the case in previous years of recent decades. However, in North America, inflation is already on its way down; in Europe, it is likely to peak in November.
This divergence in inflation trends is mainly due to exchange rate movements, where the yen has been the hardest hit. In October, the country's monetary authorities stood up for the yen (in Japan, currency interventions are the prerogative of the Ministry of Finance and not the Bank of Japan). Nevertheless, an important fundamental factor weakening the yen was still the policy of the Bank of Japan, which remains the only central bank in the world that keeps negative interest rates.
Although consumer inflation in Japan has been above the central bank target for the last seven months and continues to accelerate, Chairman Kuroda continues to find excuses not to raise rates. In his speech following the release of inflation statistics today, he ruled out a rate hike without accelerating wage growth. This is like the assurances of the ‘temporary inflation’ we heard from the Fed and ECB last year.
The BoJ stuck in the denial phase leaves the fundamental reason for the pressure on the yen, which would probably continue to fall without the support of currency interventions.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.