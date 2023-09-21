The Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained interest rates unchanged, as expected. It revised its growth forecast higher, as expected. The dot plot showed one more rate hike before the end of this year, and less cuts next year.
The Fed announcement was hawkish, without much surprise. The market reaction was smooth and unsurprising, as well. Yields and the dollar gained, stocks fell.
Today, it’s the Bank of England’s (BoE) turn to decide. Up until yesterday, the expectation was an almost certain 25bp hike, but yesterday’s shocker inflation data has shaken these expectations to 50-50.
Elsewhere, the barrel of US crude fell below the $90pb on Wednesday, FedEx topped estimates thanks to UPS strike threat and GM, Ford and Stellantis have until noon tomorrow to avert broader strikes.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.2300 ahead of BoE interest rate decision
GBP/USD is battling 1.2300, refreshing a five-month low.in European trading on Thursday. The pair is weighed by the Fed's hawkish stance and increased odds of a BoE rate hike pause, following a surprise fall in UK inflation and SNB's unexpected rates-on-hold decision.
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0650 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading close to weekly lows below 1.0650 in the early European morning on Thursday. The Fed, as expected, kept rates unchanged but indicated that one more rate hike before the year-end could be appropriate. US yields surges to multi-year highs, driving the US Dollar higher.
Gold remains steady around $1,930, focus on US data
Gold price hovers around $1,930 during the early trading hours of the European session on Thursday. Investors seem to shift their focus on upcoming US data after the US Federal Reserve's decision on policy rates.
Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Sol shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the ETH killer break out from a descending parallel channel. The daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism.
SNB unexpectedly leaves Deposit Rate unchanged at 1.75%
At its quarterly monetary policy assessment on September 21, the SNB kept the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate on hold at 1.75%. The rate decision was against the market expectations of a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike to 2.0%.