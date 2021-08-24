The latest Commitment of Traders Data published on Friday reveals that the "Commercials" have increased the amount of buying. See the jump in the white circle. These people represent the smart money. When analyzed in our Master Traders platform we are also generating two potential buy signals. These are shown at the top of the chart.
Seasonally over the last 30 years, the first part of September tends to see silver trade higher on the 6th September on 70% of occasions than it was trading on 28th August. Gold, however, seems to be losing its shine.
The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd is a research company. The information contained herein is for general education purposes and is not intended as specific advice or recommendations to any person or entity. Any reference to a transaction, trade, position, holding, security, market, or level is purely meant to educate readers about possible risks and opportunities in the marketplace and are not meant to imply that any person or entity should take any action whatsoever without first evaluating such action(s) in light of their own situation either on their own or through a professional advisor. If a person or entity does not believe they are qualified to make such decisions, they should seek professional advice. The prices listed are for reference only and are in no way intended to represent an actual trade, entry price or exit price conducted by The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd, portfolios managed by any entity affiliated with The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd or any principal or employee of The Market Timing Report/The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd . This information is not a substitute for professional advice of any nature, including tax, legal, and financial. While we believe the information contained herein to be accurate, all numbers should be verified by the reader through independent sources. Trading securities, options, futures, or any other security involves risk and can result in the immediate and substantial loss of the capital invested.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?