The world is making a sharp pivot to ‘green energy’. One commodity that is crucial to that is copper. Copper is both relatively easy to shape and a great conductor. As electric vehicles, solar farms, wind farms and other renewable energies seek to replace oil and gas, copper is likely to be in high demand. According to the International Energy Agency, an offshore wind turbine requires 8 metric tons of copper per megawatt, and an electric vehicle car needs around double the amount of a regular petrol/diesel vehicle. Copper demand is set to more than double by 2040. See here for a fascinating report from the International Energy Agency on the role of critical minerals in clean energy transition.
Will this rise in demand give copper a natural bullish bias? If the answer is yes, then these seasonals for copper could offer a great time to buy into the base metal. Over the last 52 years, between November 23 and march 03 copper has gained 34 times for an average of 5.71%. From a seasonal perspective, this offers one of the best times to enter the copper market.
Major trade risks: If the Fed keeps hiking aggressively to contain US inflation and the global demand is badly hit, this can also hit copper prices.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0300 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0300 after the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted at a softer pace than expected in early November. Investors await US PMI surveys and FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.1900 after UK data
GBP/USD holds its ground and continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.1900 on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the S&P Global Composite PMI edged higher to 48.3 in early November from 48.2 in October. Eyes on US data dump, FOMC Minutes.
Gold tests three-day low at around $1,730 as US Dollar decline stalls
Gold price has dropped to near three-day's low around $1,730.00 ahead of FOMC minutes. The precious metal has sensed selling pressure after testing the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $1,746.67. The risk impulse is displaying mixed responses ahead of the Fed minutes.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.