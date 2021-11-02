The Bank of Japan (BoJ) stands alone among the world’s central banks. As central banks are looking like hiking rates the BoJ is still using yield curve control on its 10-year bond. The BoJ is signalling that it does not want to hike rates. This has resulted in significant yen weakness and that is set to stay as the BoJ said last week that they had no concern about the JPY weakness and that it was in line with the fundamentals. Note that a weak JPY is a good news for Japan’s export-driven economy as their goods are now cheaper for other countries to buy. So, with the NZDJPY gains set to continue, it is worth seeing the strong seasonals in place.
Over the last 10 years, NZDJPY has risen 80% of the time between November 01 and December 30 with an average return of +3.86%. The largest gain was in 2016 with an 8.52% rise. The largest loss was in 2011 where it registered a -3.84% loss.
Major Trade Risks: Any significant break out of COVID-19 global cases or a vaccine-resistant variant could hinder this outlook as well as any negative news for stocks generally which can result in JPY strength.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
