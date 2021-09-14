There is a breaking news story developing as China's largest property developer whose shares are now down 80% YTD have now hired Houlihan Lokey and Admiralty Harbour as financial advisers to assess their capital structure - it is likely a bankruptcy is coming.
They have an eye-watering $310bn in liabilities and are now in a liquidity crunch where they cannot complete their developments so cannot generate the funds to pay creditors.
Who are Evergrande, how did they end up in this situation, and what comes next explained by Eddie Donmez.
