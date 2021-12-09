Apple is about to become a $3-trillion company as investors just can’t have enough of it! Some analysts say the stock is undervalued at the current levels, and the fattening process can only accelerate for Apple and the other tech giants as big calls for bigger!

The mood elsewhere is a bit more container compared to the prior sessions, but small gains are good news as they show that consolidation is underway. The easing volatility is a sign that the gains are more sustainable than what they appeared to be a couple of sessions ago. Of course, that does not mean that tomorrow’s US inflation data will be piece of cake!

On the virus front, worries that omicron will cause trouble are waning, but a new strain is found in Australia, and it is harder to detect with a PCR test. The latter news call for caution with the airline and travel stocks!

And institutional investors don't think Bitcoin is for retailers, but they are mistaken as, although volatile and not suitable for everyone, Bitcoin is born to serve retailers and not institutions!