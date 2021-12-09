Apple is about to become a $3-trillion company as investors just can’t have enough of it! Some analysts say the stock is undervalued at the current levels, and the fattening process can only accelerate for Apple and the other tech giants as big calls for bigger!
The mood elsewhere is a bit more container compared to the prior sessions, but small gains are good news as they show that consolidation is underway. The easing volatility is a sign that the gains are more sustainable than what they appeared to be a couple of sessions ago. Of course, that does not mean that tomorrow’s US inflation data will be piece of cake!
On the virus front, worries that omicron will cause trouble are waning, but a new strain is found in Australia, and it is harder to detect with a PCR test. The latter news call for caution with the airline and travel stocks!
And institutional investors don't think Bitcoin is for retailers, but they are mistaken as, although volatile and not suitable for everyone, Bitcoin is born to serve retailers and not institutions!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed
Gold, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US CPI Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
