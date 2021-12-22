Intraday market analysis: Gold in limited pullback

XAU/USD seeks support

Gold softens as the US dollar edged higher. A surge above 1788 and then 1808 has prompted the bears to cover.

The precious metal is looking for support after the breakout stalled with an overextended RSI. A bearish MA cross may weigh on short-term sentiment.

The base of the initial breakout around 1770 is key support. A deeper correction would lead to the daily support at 1753, a critical level to keep the rebound relevant. Gold may climb towards 1850 if the bulls succeed in pushing above 1814.

USD/CAD consolidates gains

The Canadian dollar recouped some losses after better-than-expected retail sales. A break above the major daily resistance at 1.2930 has put the bulls back in control of the direction.

The RSI’s repeated overbought situation may cause a temporary pullback. Trend followers would be looking to jump in at a better price. 1.2880 is the closest support.

Sentiment would remain upbeat as long as price action is above 1.2770. A rally above the intermediate resistance at 1.2960 may trigger an extended rally towards 1.3200.

UK 100 makes a bullish attempt

The FTSE 100 recovered some ground after the Omicron sell-off. The index has found solid buying at 7110.

An oversold RSI has attracted a buying-the-dips crowd. A tentative break above 7300 suggests strong interest in keeping the market afloat. A bullish MA cross could lead to acceleration on the upside.

7385 is a major hurdle on the daily chart. Its breach could cause a runaway rally and resume the uptrend. On the downside, 7250 is the first support, and 7110 is the second line of defense in case of weakness.