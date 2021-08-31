Intraday market analysis: Dow Jones tests all-time high

US 30 challenges peak
The Dow Jones 30 index holds near its historic high on upbeat investor sentiment.
The break above 35330 has signaled the bulls’ commitment to maintain the upward bias, while 35200 is fresh support.
An oversold RSI has attracted the buying-the-dips mentality.
Price action has recouped the most recent losses and is now testing the peak at 35630. A bullish breakout may extend the rally towards the milestone at 36000. A deeper pullback would lead to the critical floor at 34700.
USD/JPY awaits breakout
The Japanese yen inched higher after a drop in July’s unemployment rate. The pair is in a narrowing trading range following its bounce off the demand zone at 109.10.
Sentiment remains optimistic as long as price action stays above this critical level.
However, the bulls may encounter selling pressure at 110.50 from the August sell-off. A bullish breakout would attract momentum buyers and extend the rally to above 111.00.
On the downside, a break below 109.50 would lead to a retest of buyers’ resolve.
NZD/USD tests major resistance
The US dollar continues to weaken across the board from the post-Jackson Hole hangover. The Kiwi is at a crossroads as it climbs back to the daily resistance at 0.7050, the origin of the previous sell-off.
A bullish breakout would prompt sellers to cover their bets and lay the groundwork for a reversal.
0.7100 would be the next target. However, the RSI’s multiple ventures into the overbought territory may temper the bullish fever.
The base of the momentum at 0.6940 is the key to keeping the recovery valid.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields lower amid a mixed session. China's slowdown concerns could check the gains in the euro. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.