Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 17 Aug 2022 05:30GMT

Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9493

Dlr's intra-day rally on Tuesday from 0.9455 (Asia) to 0.9514 in New York morning suggests recent downtrend has made a low at last Thursday's near 4-month trough at 0.9372 and as 0.9483 has contained subsequent pull- back, upside bias is retained for gain to 0.9530.

Trade from long side for this move but 0.9550 may hold in Europe and only below 0.9471 risks 0.9450/55.