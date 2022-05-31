Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 31 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9394

Dlr's intra-day rally above Monday's 0.9606 high due to broad-based USD's strength on month-end flow suggests recent decline has made a temp. low at Friday's 1-month trough at 0.9546 n upside bias remains for a stronger retrace. to 0.9649 but 0.9670 would hold.

Present retreat from 0.9614 would bring range trading before up and only below 0.9589 dampens bullishness.