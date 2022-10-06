Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.1320

Although cable's selloff fm Wed's 2-week peak of 1.1495 (Europe) to as low as 1.1228 in NY morning due to active unwinding of long sterling positions suggests recent upmove has made a top, subsequent rebound to 1.1383 wud bring choppy sideways swings.

Intra-day retreat wud head to 1.1270, below, 1.12 28 n only abv 1.1383 may risk gain to 1.1410/15