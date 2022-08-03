Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 03 Aug 2022 05:30GMT
Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.2181
Yesterday's selloff from 1.2279 (Asia) to 1.2158 near New York close on renewed usd's strength due to rally in US yields following hawkish Fed speak and present break of said o/n low suggests recent upmove has made a top at Monday's 1-month high at 1.2293.
Current bounce from 1.2136 would bring range trading before down and only above 1.2200/05 risks 1.2220/25 later.
