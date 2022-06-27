Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 27 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.2278

Although cable's break abv Thur's high at 1.2294 in New York Friday signals price would continue to gyrate inside recent 1.2324-1.2162 range, subsequent fall from 1.2320 to 1.2250 in New York trading has retained bearishness, below 1.2241 (Friday low), 1.2220/21.

Intra-day bounce to 1.2296 and present choppy trading may head to 1.2296/00, above, 1.2320. Stand aside.